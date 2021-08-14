Firefighters save 3 sleeping residents unaware their apartment was on fire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Three sleeping residents had no idea a fire had sparked in their apartment and that levels of carbon monoxide were rising until firefighters came rushing into their bedroom early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., residents of a multi-family located in the 3000 block of Windmill Drive called 911 to report an electrical smell with light smoke.

When firefighters from Poudre Fire Authority arrived, they saw charring on an apartment’s window unit and deemed it to be a structure fire.

Firefighters entered the apartment at 4:47 a.m., then extinguished the fire with a water can and searched for residents. They found three people who were unaware of the fire sleeping in a bedroom with the door closed.

Firefighters said the closed bedroom door had provided protection for them.

Red Cross was notified and responded to help the residents with lodging and needs after the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.