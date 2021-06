AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue said three people were trapped in a fire Friday evening in the 10600 block of East Exposition Avenue.

Firefighters had to use ladders to rescue people from the second and third floors of the apartment building. Responders said those people did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

