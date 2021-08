Arvada firefighters rescued two cats from a house fire on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (Credit: Arvada Fire Protection District)

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters rescued two cats from a house fire Monday afternoon in Arvada.

The Arvada Fire Protection District responded around 1:45 p.m. to the home at West 64th Avenue and Quay Street.

The fire district said residents were not home at the time of the fire, although they will be displaced.



