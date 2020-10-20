Firefighters face difficult terrain in fighting Front Range wildfires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters are facing steep cliffs and rocky terrain in their efforts to stop the CalWood and Cameron Peak fires from growing.

Of all the fires burning in Colorado now, the CalWood fire in Boulder County – has devoured the most homes in the shortest period of time.

On Monday, some of the firefighters efforts focused on protecting structures on the northern edge – hard to get to – especially with strong winds in the forecast.

CalWood Fire Spokesperson Ronda Scholting said, “It’s hard to get people in there because it’s steeper and rockier and it’s more dangerous for firefighters.”

Aircraft have been battling the blaze, when wind permits. Part of the concern now is blowing embers that could start other fires miles away.

The town of Lyons – north and slightly west of the fire is not threatened at this time.

Still homeowners being asked to mitigate as much as possible – to try and avoid losing any more homes.

In nearby Larimer County, the Cameron Peak Fire has now grown to more than 200,000 acres.

A concern on Monday, was the area near Buckskin Heights, where a spot fire grew to 2,400 acres.

This area is east of the established fire and sits just west of Horsetooth Mountain and Lory State Park.

Cameron Peak Fire Spokesperson Cass Cairns said, “Our firefighters have been working hard by putting in hoses, sprinklers, pumps portable and water tanks so that they can keep the area wet around these homes.”

On the southern edge, crews have been working to keep it from reaching Glen Haven and the Retreat Neighborhood.

Winds in Larimer County could gust up to 50 mph. Still, aircraft and bulldozers continue trying to help stop a fire that has made history with its size and its consistent growth.