LAKEWOOD (KDVR) — Firefighters at West Metro Fire Rescue Station #4 have had a busy few days covering multiple structure fires during frigid temperatures.

“If you’re a firefighter in Colorado this is nothing new,” Assistant Chief Steve Kornegay with West Metro Fire said on Sunday.

FOX31/Channel 2 crews talked with Kornegay about the biggest challenges of working in single-digit and negative temperatures. He said the focus is on keeping crews warm and preventing water from freezing.

“It’s all about keeping water moving, making sure the trucks aren’t leaving the station unnecessarily and make sure the caps are loose and can be taken off,” Kornegay said.

He explained that crews, no matter the temperature outside, will always wear the same uniform when responding to calls.

“We also need to take care of our people,” Kornegay said, “When its extreme conditions it doesn’t matter if it is 100 degrees in the summertime or negative temps in the winter.”

When out fighting fires in the cold, he explained there is no set time limit on how long they can be outside.

“It’s all task-based, once they complete the assignment we will have them come back and sit in the truck and warm up,” Kornegay said.

He said during the cold temperatures, the response to fires is intensive because they have to have a quicker rotation with crews.