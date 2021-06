LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue battled a house fire Friday morning that spread to a neighboring home.

The fire started before 5:30 a.m. on Teton Court. The fire was under control around 6:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

LONE TREE: Neighbors save 80yo woman from burning home in Centennial Ridge neighborhood. Details #KWGN #KDVR pic.twitter.com/ZrHa4ZOBEW — jimhooley (@jimhooley) June 11, 2021

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.