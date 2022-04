LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — First responders have extinguished a fire north of Fort Collins.

The fire was on the 1100 block of Round Butte Drive, just west of Terry Lake, according to the Poudre Fire Authority.

PFA said the fire was in a bathroom of a single-family home.

Two residents of the home were able to evacuate on their own. They were assessed at the scene and not injured.

The fire was first reported just before 10 a.m.

