EVERGREEN (KDVR) — Evergreen firefighters battled a heavy structure fire on Thursday morning.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. near the North Turkey Creek and Gartner Road neighborhood.

Evergreen Fire Rescue said to watch out for fire trucks in the area.

Evergreen fire officials said no one was injured in the fire and all people living in the house are safe.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.