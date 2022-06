ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters are battling a large multi-car garage fire on Tuesday morning.

Heavy smoke and flames were spotted from SkyFOX around 6:15 a.m. near Gun Club Road and Alameda Avenue.

Aurora Fire Rescue said the fire started in the 3-car garage at a home located at 179 De Gaulle St. in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.