1 unaccounted for in Golden house fire

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Golden Fire Department says one person is unaccounted for after a house fire on Thursday morning.

The fire started at 17412 W. 17th Pl. around 5:25 a.m. Multiple callers told dispatch that flames were coming from the roof of the attached garage.

The Golden Police Department and Golden Fire Department arrived on scene and started evacuating neighbors.

GFD said they believe the flames spread from the attached garage and spread through the attic into other parts of the house. No other surrounding structures or homes caught on fire, GFD said.

GFD is investigating whether the individual who lived in the residence was present when the fire started and if there were any injuries or fatalities.

Neighbors reported to GFD that they saw the resident return home yesterday around noon, and cars were present in the driveway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.