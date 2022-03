BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Fire-Rescue is battling an apartment fire that started on Friday morning.

Flames were spotted from the apartment building around 4:53 a.m. at 2880 Kalmia Ave, near 28th Street and Diagonal Highway.

No injuries have been reported and firefighters believe all residents are out of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Boulder Fire-Rescue asked the community to avoid the area.