DENVER (KDVR) — A large plume of smoke poured from the Tony Capra Plumbing and Heating building in Denver’s Ballpark District on Friday morning.

The fire started burning near 2235 Arapahoe Street before 4 a.m.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the fire. The Denver Police Department said the building was abandoned.

Lawrence Street and Arapahoe Street are closed from 22nd Street to 23rd Street. Broadway is also shut down at Arapahoe Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.