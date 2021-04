AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue says a fire that started in a three-story apartment building Wednesday morning is now under control.

Residents were evacuated from 16446 East 17th Place around 5 a.m.

Multiple fire crews battled the fire at the multi-family residence.

The fire was under control by 5:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Aurora Fire Rescue said 20 residents were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.