BURLINGTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters battled a 60 to 100 acre blaze southeast of Burlington.

The fire is now out.

Burlington firefighters said they got the initial call at about 11:30 a.m. to the area near County Road 57, which is mostly farmland. Wicked winds only increased the challenge for crews.

“Today was the worst day,” said firefighter Donnie Voss. “There’s more wind today, higher winds.”

Mike Whitmore owns and farms wheat and corn on a portion of the scorched land.

“Sometimes they say ‘The wind really blows out here.’ But today, it just sucked!” said Whitmore.

Three different fire agencies are being credited with putting out the blaze. The cause remains under investigation.