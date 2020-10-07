Firefighter radio tower vandalized at Williams Fork Fire

GRAND COUNTY, CO (KDVR) — Firefighters battling the Williams Fork Fire say a radio repeater suffered significant damage Wednesday.

According to firefighters, field staff found the damage while servicing a radio tower that had stopped working.

Firefighters say the lines that secure the tower had been cut, and the antenna was snapped off.

Incident command says the vandalism created a safety hazard for firefighters in the field, who rely on the radio repeaters for communication.

Officials say the vandalized tower was on public land on the north side of the fire.

The U.S. Forest Service is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to email ARPPublicAffairs@FS.FED.US or call 970-887-4100