Firefighter injured in Littleton house fire, residents evacuated safely

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A South Metro firefighter sustained minor injuries and was treated on site of a house fire at 5823 W. Maplewood Dr. on Saturday, SMFR reported.

Crews battled a fully engulfed blaze in the garage and burning cars in the driveway. West Metro Fire assisted with the incident. The fire created a distantly visible plume of smoke.

Photo from City of Littleton cam

Two residents who were in the home when the fire started were evacuated safely and a snake was rescued from the burning house.

By 4:46 p.m., officials reported that the fire was under control and crews were putting out hot spots and checking for extensions.

Check out dash cam video from Battalion Chief 1, Engine 13 and Medic 13 crews arriving on scene.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.