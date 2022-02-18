Fired DougCo superintendent hires lawyers

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The former superintendent for the Douglas County School District has retained a law firm to represent him.

Corey Wise was fired on Feb. 4 when the Board of Education voted 4-3, led by the board’s newly elected majority, to fire Wise “unilaterally.”

The attorneys representing Wise have requested paperwork and preservation of evidence. The law firms of Allen Vellone Wolf Helfrich & Factor P.C. and Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC said it is for “future litigation.” They requested the information Friday in an open records request.

The information they are seeking includes emails, digital communications and even written info dating as far back as 2020.