JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After the controversial firing of Douglas County School District Superintendent Corey Wise, a neighboring school district quickly brought him aboard for the duration of the school year.

According to a spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools, Wise will be serving as a community superintendent for the remainder of the second semester.

The position became vacant after a previous community superintendent was elevated to serve as Jeffco’s chief of schools in February.

“We are fortunate to have an experienced leader joining the team to provide support to our schools and principals during a time of transition,” said Maggie Wells with Jeffco Public Schools.

The new gig comes as Wise has hired lawyers for potential legal action against Douglas County Board of Education.

The Board of Education called a special meeting in early February to discuss Wise’s job. In a 4-3 vote led by the board’s newly elected conservative majority, the board voted to fire Wise.