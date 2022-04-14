DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Former Douglas County School District Superintendent Corey Wise filed a discrimination lawsuit against the school district on Wednesday.

In the civil rights lawsuit, Wise makes several claims against the Douglas County School District.

The 33-page document obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers shows specific allegations made by Wise.

“Mr. Wise does not himself contend that he was discriminated against because of his personal identity or protected characteristics. Rather, through his advocacy on behalf of students and staff whose characteristics are protected by state and federal civil rights laws, the new Board majority associated Mr. Wise with such protected groups, and unlawfully fired him for that association and advocacy. Mr. Wise’s termination was also an illegal act of retaliation against what the Board majority perceived as Mr. Wise’s opposition to its policy preferences—but which in fact was Mr. Wise’s legally protected opposition to discrimination, which he in good faith believed was required by state and federal civil rights law.”

The Cherry Creek School District told FOX31 Wednesday that Wise was hired as the interim assistant superintendent for education operations for the Cherry Creek district.

The Douglas County Board of Education called a special meeting in early February to discuss Wise’s job. In a 4-3 vote led by the board’s newly elected conservative majority, the board voted to fire Wise.

FOX31 is still reviewing the documents and will update this story with more specific details of the lawsuit.