Watch: Fireball in the Colorado sky scares off potential thief

DENVER (KDVR) — The meteor that many people saw streaking across the sky early Sunday morning made an impact that no one expected.

A Denver business owner got an alert on his phone from his security system that his cameras captured some motion at his location. At first, they thought the bright light seen in the video was a neighbor with a flashlight trying to scare off a thief.

“It made him jump out of the truck and take off,” said David Garcia who works with the company.

“The owner here showed me video of someone trying to steal the truck and as the meteor went by, a couple flashes of bright lights scared the thief out of the truck. It made him jump out of the truck and take off,” Garcia said.

It turns out the bright light in the night sky was seen by many people across the metro area and was later determined to be a meteor. “I knew nothing about the meteor. Evidently the would be thief didn’t either,” Garcia joked.

Clearly the bright light from Mother Nature startled the thief, who dropped a crowbar that was used to pry open the truck, along with a knife and a whistle.

“I was telling the owner you need to get some lights like that some motion detector lights like that,” Garcia said.

This was the second time someone has tried to steal a truck from this business. They have one piece of advice for would be thieves: “Look in the sky first before you try to steal something,” said Garcia.

The owner doesn’t really think the thief can be identified. He just thought the video was pretty cool, which is why he shared it with FOX31.