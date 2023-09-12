DENVER (KDVR) — A Thornton man was arrested after law enforcement searched his home and found more than a dozen firearms, potentially destructive devices and Nazi memorabilia and drawings.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, 36-year-old Dean Fabiano was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The investigation began after U.S. Customs and Border Patrol seized a package from China that was labeled “TOYS” and came from a company that had been known to send gun parts and counterfeit merchandise into the United States.

According to a criminal complaint, the package contained two Glock switches and was addressed to Fabiano. Neither of the switches, which allow a handgun to operate in a fully automatic fashion, had serial numbers.

This was at least the sixth shipment addressed to Fabiano since 2018 which, according to the criminal complaint, came from companies known to ship gun parts into the United States illegally.

Fabiano has multiple felony convictions dating back to 2002 that prohibit him from owning firearms or ammunition.

On Sept. 6, federal law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Fabiano’s home where they found the following:

18 firearms

Various firearm parts and ammunition

Body armor

Suspected drugs including Xanax, psilocybin mushrooms, suspected meth

Potential destructive devices including elements needed for pipe bomb construction

Nazi memorabilia and drawings

During the search, law enforcement also found a letter from a storage unit that Fabiano was renting. Officers were able to obtain a search warrant for the storage unit and found additional guns, including one that had its serial number covered over by a swastika.

The case is now being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.