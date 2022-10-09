LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A long-term narcotics investigation, led by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and named “Operation Buy-In,” has resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of an alarming amount of illegal drugs.

Officials with the NCDTF said that they have been investigating an alleged drug trafficking organization that they believed was distributing cocaine.

NCDTF executed four search warrants on Oct. 5 at the following locations:

1300 block of Nickel Drive in Loveland

900 block of East Swallow Road in Fort Collins

1000 block of East 5th Street in Loveland

300 block of 7th Street in Frederick

During the execution of these warrants, the following was confiscated:

3.4 pounds of cocaine, which carries a street value of $64,000

3.3 grams of fentanyl

17 firearms (1 suspected ghost gun)

$44,000 in cash

340 tabs of LSD

500 Xanax pills

5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms

Equipment to distribute narcotics

Listed below are the five individuals that were arrested:

Tray Renfro, 27

Tray Renfro, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Arrested on:

4 counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance

2 counts distribution of a controlled substance

His bond was set at $250,000

Jose Angel Morales-Acevedo, 21

Jose Angel Morales-Acevedo, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Arrested on:

2 counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance

5 counts of distribution of a controlled substance

His bond has been set at $300,000

Josue Hernandez-Tremillo, 29

Josue Hernandez-Tremillo, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Arrested on:

5 counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance

1 count of distribution of a controlled substance

6 counts of distributing a controlled substance

His bond was set at $300,000

Cheyenne Lakoda Merlino, 21

Cheyenne Lakoda Merlino, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Arrested on:

1 count of possession with intent to distribute

1 count of special offender

1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

1 count of child abuse

Her bond was set at $25,000 but she bonded out on Oct. 6

Aaron Marez, 26

Aaron Marez, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Arrested on Oct. 6 on:

4 counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance

4 counts distribution of controlled substance

His bond was set at $1,000 and he bonded out on Oct. 6.

This investigation is ongoing and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Additionally, the NCDTF issued arrest warrants for Noah Klausner of Windsor, Soteros Palmer-Hillman of Parker, and Trevor Gregory of Loveland.

If you have any information regarding “Operation Buy-In,” you can reach out to the NCDTF by calling 970-416-2560.