DENVER (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said a firearm was found in a backpack Thursday morning at a high school.

It happened at the Global Leadership Academy campus on Broadway.

Mapleton Public Schools said in a letter that school leaders received an anonymous report that a student was carrying a weapon in a backpack.

The student was escorted to the main office where MPS said a weapon was found in their backpack. The sheriff’s office said it was a firearm, and that the juvenile was taken to the juvenile detention center.

The sheriff’s office said there were not any threats involved in the incident.

The Broadway campus was placed on secure until the student was removed from campus, MPS said.

MPS said the student faces consequences legally and from the district.