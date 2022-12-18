Fire under bridge at where I-70 intersects with Wadsworth Boulevard in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – Interstate 70 at Wadsworth Boulevard is closed due to a fire under a bridge at Clear Creek.

Arvada Fire said around 2:19 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to an outdoor fire that sparked under a bridge where Wadsworth Boulevard intersects with I-70.

The department said the fire was quickly extinguished but it burned an area of 20 feet by 50 feet believed to have been started by open burning.

As a result of this blaze, all westbound traffic is being diverted off of I-70 at the Wadsworth Boulevard exit, but no injuries were reported.

The Arvada Police Department said that the bridge must be inspected in order for it to be reopened.

