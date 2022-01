Estes Valley Fire Protection responded to a house fire on Pine Meadow Drive around 1 a.m. this morning. Credit: Estes Valley Fire Protection, 1/18/2022

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Estes Valley Fire Protection responded to a house fire early this morning.

The house fire was located on Pine Meadow Drive. Responders searched the space and confirmed all the occupants had escaped.

Estes Valley Fire Protection responded to a house fire on Pine Meadow Drive around 1 a.m. this morning. Credit: Estes Valley Fire Protection, 1/18/2022

Estes Valley Fire Protection responded to a house fire on Pine Meadow Drive around 1 a.m. this morning. Credit: Estes Valley Fire Protection, 1/18/2022

Estes Valley responders were assisted in battling the fire by Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and several other area departments.

Estes Valley has not yet announced the cause of the fire.