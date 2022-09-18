Fire tears through Denver homeless encampment near 8th Avenue and Elati Street (Credit: Teresa Castaneda and Sinjin Carey and Stephanie Hall)

DENVER (KDVR) – Fire crews responded to reports of a fire breaking out at a homeless encampment late Saturday night.

According to the Denver Fire Department, crews were called to the homeless encampment located near 8th Avenue and Elati Street where a fire had sparked up, destroying several tents in the process.

The fire has since been extinguished and in a tweet sent out Sunday morning, DFD said that there were no injuries reported in connection with the fire.

Now, investigators are looking into what caused this blaze.

