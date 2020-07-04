Fire started near Big Dry Creek in Westminster from fireworks

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Fire Department says a fire started Saturday afternoon near Big Dry Creek as a result of some juveniles playing with fireworks.

Authorities received reports of juveniles playing with fireworks near Big Dry Creek, behind Lukas Elementary School, at about 2:30 p.m.

The fire was approximately 10 feet by 10 feet and threatened a nearby bridge.

When firefighters arrived, neighbors had extinguished most of the fire with buckets.

The suspects left the scene and were not pursued further.