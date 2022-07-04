ARAPAHOE, Colo. (KDVR) – Residents that were evacuated from the area around the 3800 block of South Himalaya Way have been given the call clear to return to their homes after they were forced to evacuate after a brush fire broke out behind the homes there in Spring Creek Park.

South Metro Fire Rescue arrived on the scene of the fire at roughly 8 p.m. on Monday night and began battling the fire.

It was fully contained at roughly 8:29 p.m., despite the continued launching of fireworks in the area.

Deputies with the Arapahoe Sheriff Department reported that there were no structures burnt during this fire, but a large portion of the park now has a burn scar on it.

Witnesses to South Metro Fire Rescue investigators that they saw aerial fireworks over the park before the fire broke out. Investigators are still looking to determine exactly what caused this fire.

Check back here for updates as they are released.