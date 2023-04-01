JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Responders began door-to-door evacuations on Saturday evening after a fire sparked northwest of Golden.

The fire was in the Golden Gate Canyon area near the 4200 block of Bear Road, about 3 miles up the canyon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was about 7.5 acres just before 7:30 p.m.

“If you are concerned about your safety or believe you are in danger, do not wait for an official evacuation order – leave immediately,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials initially said a structure was damaged but later corrected their statement, saying one home was under threat but was being protected by fire crews.

Another four homes were evacuated. A pre-evacuation remained in effect for other homes in the area northwest of Bear Road/Golden Gate Canyon Road.