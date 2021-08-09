Fire sparks in basement at Parker Adventist Hospital

A fire sparked in the basement of Parker Adventist Hospital on Aug. 9, 2021 (Photo credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) – Firefighters managed to get a fire under control Monday morning in the basement at Parker Adventist Hospital.

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 9395 Crown Crest Blvd. around 10:30 in the morning.

Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue

South Metro said there were no injuries and occupants of the hospital sheltered in place while crews put out the fire.

Firefighters ventilated the basement and were monitoring air conditions in the upper floors.

The hospital is open, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

SMFR is on scene of a basement fire, now under control, at Parker Adventist Hospital, located at 9395 Crown Crest Blvd. No injuries occurred and occupants of the hospital are sheltering in place. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/dU8RWsoWe4 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 9, 2021