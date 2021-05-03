Fire sparks at home under construction in Denver, spreads to neighboring apartment building

DENVER (KDVR) — A home under construction caught fire Monday morning just before 4 a.m. It happened on Yates Street near 14th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. 

Bob Kmak, shift commander with Denver Fire, said the fire started in the unfinished building and moved to a home where people were living. 

No injuries were reported.

There was severe damage to the neighboring apartment including several broken windows and smoke damage. 

Xcel Energy had to cut power to the immediate area so fire crews could work safely.

Crews have not yet determined the cause of the fire. 

