Fire restrictions lifted in some areas, but is it too soon?

DENVER (KDVR) — A year after the worst wildfire season in state history, fire restrictions are being lifted in some counties that were impacted.

The forest services lifted restrictions in the Clear Creek and Boulder counties and the Canyon Lakes ranger district.

The Pawnee National Grasslands restrictions were removed, also.

But is this too soon? Right now, no.

Last year at this time we had no moisture and the monsoon was nearly non-existent.

This year has been a different story. We’ve seen so much moisture that it has caused flooding and mudslides in burn scar areas.

The ground is much more saturated. which is one of the reasons why the forest service removed some fire restrictions for now.

For now is the key word. Conditions can change very quickly, so the Lefthand Fire Protection District team is always ready.

“Typically, what we do is what we refer to as an educational patrol. So we’ll go into known areas and check in with folks at their camps and let them know what the current restrictions are. I answer any questions they might have, ensure they have the proper supplies and the proper tools on hand to extinguish any campfires if they started a campfire,” said Chris O’Brien, Lefthand Fire Protection District Chief.