Fire restrictions lifted for most of White River National Forest

GLENWOOD SPRING, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aspen-Sopris, Blanco, Eagle-Holy Cross and Rifle ranger districts in the White River National Forest will have fire restrictions lifted on Friday, a National Forest spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

“While fire danger has moderated with this snow, conditions vary by location. There is still fire danger, and people need to be careful with fire,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor Lisa Stoeffler. “Warm, dry weather is returning, which will gradually increase fire danger.”

The Dillon Ranger District remains in Stage 2 fire restrictions.

Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit all fires and charcoal, including wood stoves used in wall tents, according to the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Propane and other petroleum-fueled stoves and camping equipment are allowed under Stage 2 fire restrictions.