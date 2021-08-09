Fire restrictions lifted along northern Front Range

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Beginning Tuesday, forest service authorities will lift fire restrictions within the Clear Creek, Boulder, and Canyon Lakes Ranger Districts, as well as the Pawnee National Grassland.

Stage 2 fire restrictions will remain on the Sulphur Ranger District within Grand County.

Officials said fire danger has been moderated due to the continued monsoonal moisture across the northern Front Range.

Officials warn there is still risk of fire, as fuels can dry out rapidly, and restrictions may again be needed in the future.

“We’ve seen increased rains and in coordination with other land managers, we’re cautiously lifting fire restrictions on the Front Range. Please use extreme caution with campfires as always. Never leave them unattended and make sure the ashes are cold before you leave,” said Forest Supervisor Monte Williams, in a media statement.

The Forest Service offers an informational website for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests to help those traveling to the forests know conditions and restrictions.