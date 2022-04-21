DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — While fire danger is high along the Front Range and Eastern Plains, individual counties around the Denver metro area have issued fire restrictions to prepare/prevent a blaze from sparking.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock enacted an ordinance Thursday restricting open fires, open burning, and the use of fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Douglas County.

Stage 1 fire restrictions have been implemented for all lands in Jefferson County effective Wednesday evening. The county website lists those restrictions as:

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area of at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all combustible material.

Open burning, including bonfires, requires a permit from the fire authority having jurisdiction.

Building, maintaining, attending, or using any fire or recreational campfire, except a recreational fire within a permanently constructed fire grate in a developed park, campground, private residence, or picnic area.

Jeffco noted that “private residential recreational campfires exempted as described above are encouraged to contact their local fire agency and advise start and finish times to alleviate smoke check responses.”

Arvada Fire and West Metro Fire tweeted warnings about dry conditions and Jeffco’s fire restrictions.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday, specifically afternoon east of Denver, citing:

Strong wind

Dry fuels

Low relative humidity values

Near-record heat

The biggest concerns are open burning and cigarette/smoking material disposal, the team pointed out. Also, keep in mind if you see suspicious behavior report it to authorities.