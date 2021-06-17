Fire restrictions in place for most of the mountains for Father’s Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are heading out to the mountains to go camping this Father’s Day weekend, there are now fire restrictions in place for many counties.

The fire restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 18.

We have extremely high fire danger due to exceptionally dry conditions and record heat this week.

Under stage 1 restrictions, here is what is prohibited:

campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e. a metal, in-ground containment structure — fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable)

no fires of any type including charcoal outside of developed areas

no smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation

no use of explosive materials, including explosive targets

no welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation

no operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order

Counties with fire restrictions:

Summit

Grand

Eagle

Garfield

Pitkin

All of NW Colorado, including Routt, Moffat, Jackson, and Rio Blanco.

Here you can see the fire restriction sign at Dry Lake Campground off Buffalo Pass just outside of Steamboat Springs.

This is expected to remain for at least the next week.

Conditions of course will be closely monitored and evaluated but with little to no relief in the forecast this has already led to early wildfire season activity and these stage 1 restrictions.