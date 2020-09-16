Fire restrictions eased in parts of the White River Forest

GLENWOOD SPRING, Colo. – A reduction to Stage 1 fire restrictions in the Aspen-Sopris, Eagle-Holy Cross, and Rifle ranger districts of the White River National Forest begins on Friday, the USDA Forest Service announced.

On Friday the Aspen-Sopris, Eagle-Holy Cross and Rifle ranger districts will reduce fire restrictions to Stage 1, which allow fires and charcoal in the metal rings in developed campgrounds. The Blanco and Dillon ranger districts will stay in Stage 2, so no fires anywhere. pic.twitter.com/oBlI56POfH — White River National Forest (@WhiteRiverNews) September 16, 2020

“Although we have received some moisture, there is still a fire danger in western Colorado,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams. “We try to coordinate fire restrictions as closely as possible with counties and other neighboring agencies.”

The Blanco and Dillon ranger districts remain at Stage 2, according to Forest Service officials.

USDA Forest Service fire restriction information:

Stage 1 restrictions allow campfires and charcoal only in designated metal grates in developed Forest Service campgrounds and picnic areas.

Stage 2 restrictions prohibit campfires or charcoal anywhere.

Propane stoves and other petroleum-fueled camping equipment are allowed under both Stage 1 and Stage 2.

Current and anticipated fire danger, resource availability and consistency with neighboring jurisdictions are considerations in determining fire restrictions, according to Forest Service officials.