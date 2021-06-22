Fire restrictions: All Denver mountain parks; Jefferson, Clear Creek and Douglas counties

DENVER (KDVR) — Fire restrictions are in effect for all Denver mountain parks and open space in Jefferson, Clear Creek and Douglas counties due to extreme conditions and high fire danger.

According to the City of Denver, the parks included are:

Jefferson County Parks – Bergen Peak, Fillius, Genesse, Katherine Craig, Lookout Mountain, O’Fallon, Pence, Bell, Cub Creek, Dedisse, Elephant Butte, Berrian Mountain, Newton, Red Rocks and Little Park

– Bergen Peak, Fillius, Genesse, Katherine Craig, Lookout Mountain, O’Fallon, Pence, Bell, Cub Creek, Dedisse, Elephant Butte, Berrian Mountain, Newton, Red Rocks and Little Park Clear Creek County Parks – Echo Lake, Summit Lake, Hicks Mountain, Pence Mountain and Forsberg Park

– Echo Lake, Summit Lake, Hicks Mountain, Pence Mountain and Forsberg Park Douglas County Parks – Daniel’s Park

Prohibited forms of fire and actions include:

Building, maintaining, attending or using any fire or recreational campfire, except a recreational fire within a permanently constructed fire grate in a developed park, campground, or picnic area

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area that is barren or cleared of all combustible material

Open burning including ground fires

Use or possession of fireworks

All other outdoor spark or flame producing activities

Propane gas grills in proper working order are allowed.