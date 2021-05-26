Fire reported at unoccupied building at Aurora Town Center

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue battled a fire at a building under construction at the Aurora Town Center on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. AFR said the fire was contained to a small area and was under control a short time later.

The building where the fire started is attached to Aurora Town Center. AFR said other businesses do not appear to be impacted by fire or smoke.

No injuries were reported.

AFR said fire crews will remain on scene as they work to ventilate the building.