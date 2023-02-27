A house fore at 4245 Barr Lane on Feb. 27, 2022. This house has been the location of several recent hoarding complaints. (Credit: KDVR)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire was reported at the house of a Westminster hoarder Monday afternoon.

Multiple trucks from Westminster Fire Rescue responded, and smoke could be seen coming from the house.

FOX31 has reported on the property and its owner, William Prouty, several times. Most recently, neighbors spoke to the Problem Solvers about the issues they’ve had with the house and Prouty.

The property, located at 4242 Barr Lane, was last cleaned Feb. 9. The city hired crews to remove mounds of trash, furniture and appliances from the front and back yards of the house.

It was the second cleanup in the span of eight months.