MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Red Rocks region was at risk for fires on Friday and top wildfire officials reminded Coloradans that the state is now in wildfire season, year-round.

Officials said there are already instructions in place that you should memorize to be ready for a fire.

According to Capt. Brenden Finnegan of West Metro Fire and Rescue, the readiness standard is having a plan to evacuate, knowing when to do so and knowing what to take with you if you were unable to return to your home for a while.

Another important step toward being prepared to roll in an emergency is knowing how to communicate with fire officials.

“Sign up for emergency notifications so that we can reach them in the event of an emergency,” Finnegan said.

Flames are indiscriminate, and if recent disasters have taught the public anything, they move at will.

“Fire is looking for the next fuel, and it’s aggressive,” Chief Rocco Snart, with Colorado Fire Prevention and Control.

The fuel is usually dry grass and brush in the wilderness, and while there’s not much that can be done to tame those lands, one message has become more prominent since the most recent fires: If you can control the foliage around your home, don’t wait until it’s too late.

“We don’t want vegetation and trees and bushes right up against homes, mulch beds right against homes,” Finnegan said.

When vegetation is too close to your home, it puts your house in the crosshairs of disaster.

“We did see that in the Marshall Fire where there were many smoldering embers that caught fire later even after the fire-front passed,” Finnegan said.

The Marshall Fire, the most destructive in Colorado’s history, has first responders now reflecting on where exactly is a good idea to build new homes.