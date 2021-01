DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says an incident and fire have closed Sixth Avenue in both directions near Osage Street.

ALERT: #Denver officers are assisting Denver Fire with an incident near 6th and Osage. 6th Ave is closed both directions near Osage. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/1EBdE4nQsw — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 12, 2021

The incident has also closed the northbound and southbound ramps from Interstate 25 to 6th Avenue.

I-25 NB/SB: Road closed due to fire activity at Exit 209 – US 6; 6th Avenue. NB and SB off ramps to EB 6th ave are closed due to fire activity. No estimated time of reopening. Use alternate route. https://t.co/DHXBjURFxG — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 12, 2021

Police have not released many details at this time about what happened.

