AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Dispose of your fireworks safely. That’s the message Aurora Fire Rescue has for you as we near July Fourth.

With all the moisture, you might assume the fire risk is low, but fire officials say that’s really not the case.

“In the next week as the weather changes and leading up to the fourth, the fire danger is definitely going to increase substantially,” Aurora Fire Captain Nathan Geiger said.

All the rain means vegetation is growing. As it dries out, that could increase the chance for brush fires.

“It makes the grasses and the weeds and the bushes grow really fast and then they dry out very, very quickly,” Geiger said. “It only takes a day or two of high heat in the 80s or 90s to pull that moisture out of those fuels and then they become a risk.”

That creates concern for cities like Aurora where you can legally purchase fireworks that don’t leave the ground or explode.

Aurora Fire Rescue is partnering with the Colorado Division of Fire and Rescue to kick off the 2023 Fireworks Bucket Brigade campaign. You can pick up a sticker that includes fireworks disposal tips at any fire department. The sticker is meant to be placed on a bucket of your own. To safely dispose of fireworks, fill a bucket with water, let the used fireworks soak in the bucket for at least 20 minutes, and then dispose of the fireworks in a covered trash can.

“It’s important that we get the message out that fireworks are a good thing during the fourth if used safely and appropriately,” Chris Burnett with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention said.

Aurora Fire will continue to monitor the forecast and can ban the use or sale of fireworks if conditions worsen.

“A ban on fireworks and other open flames could potentially follow this evaluation we do every time this year,” Commander Wendy Lippman with Aurora Fire Rescue said. “Conditions will continue to be monitored through the July 4th holiday and sale and use of legal fireworks will be dependent on those conditions.”