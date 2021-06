DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department said a fire is burning at a recycling yard.

Smoke was spotted in the 4900 block of Washington Street around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

#DenverFireDepartment is working a with at a recycling yard with @adamscountyfire at 49th & Washington. No injuries have been reported and crews from both departments are working together to extinguish the fire. @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/Im6sqUVbxl — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) June 16, 2021

Both DFD and Adams County Fire are working to put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters say they saw 15-foot flames when they first reached the site.

Upon arrival, E13 saw 15 foot flames in interior upon arrival. ACFR had 9 crews respond along with 14 @Denver_Fire crews. Scene is stable, crews working on hot spots. pic.twitter.com/XUwg8Qn1DD — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) June 16, 2021

