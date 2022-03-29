LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire that sparked outside Estes Park on Monday has been measured at 13 acres and saw no overnight growth, officials said Tuesday morning.

The Soul Shine Fire is located east of Estes Park at the gate to Soul Shine Road off Highway 34, between Estes Park and Drake. Both ground and air efforts battled the blaze that was reported to be 23 acres on Monday but better mapping by the U.S. Forest Service measured it at approximately 13 acres.

Wind was going to be a minor factor on Tuesday but precipitation is helping douse flames and contain any spread. As of Monday night, the fire was at 35% containment.