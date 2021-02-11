Fire investigators want to identify person who started Cherry Creek State Park blaze

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A grass fire at Cherry Creek State Park that forced evacuations Sunday was caused by humans, the South Metro Fire Rescue Fire (SMFR) Marshal’s Office announced on Thursday.

Cherry Creek State Park Update: Investigators determined the fire on February 7th was human caused. It’s unknown if the fire was accidentally or intentionally started. The SMFR Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking information from people who were in the Park when the fire began. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/uh1PgFslqA — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 11, 2021

The fire is believed to have started around 4:08 p.m. and investigators are hoping to find anyone who was in the area at the time.

SMFR Deputy Fire Marshall Rich Conroy is asking the public for any information, photos or videos about the fire. Please contact him at rich.conroy@southmetro.org or 720-989-2250.

According to SMFR, homes in the immediate area west of Parker Road were temporarily under an evacuation order.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the fire was burning in a “wetlands area” of the park.

The fire’s size is estimated at between 100 and 150 acres.