MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire has spread in the San Luis Valley, prompting evacuations in Monte Vista, according to the Rio Grande County Sheriff’s Office.

Monte Vista Police, Monte Vista Fire, Del Norte Fire and Alamosa Police are also on scene according to the sheriff’s office. Additional resources have been called in, as the Colorado Division of Fire Protection has taken command.

According to Costilla County Office of Emergency Management, a DFPC helicopter is being used to drop water on the fire.

“We are making good progress at this time,” a tweet from the department said.

Mandatory Evacuations in Monte Vista;

North of Hwy 258 between Jefferson St. and N. Henderson Rd. evacuate now. Go to Ski Hi Complex. pic.twitter.com/DugAxcZtbh — SLVEmergency (@SLVEmergency) April 20, 2022

An evacuation point has been set up at Ski Hi complex in town, according to the sheriff’s office. The Red Cross is helping to support evacuees.

First responders are asking people to stay clear of the area as they work to snuff the fire out.

There will be a news conference at Monte Vista City Hall at 6 p.m.

This is a developing news story. Check back later for any new breaking details.