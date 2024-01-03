THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Fire gutted a home in Thornton and left a big family with nothing days after Christmas. The fire started in the garage and quickly spread into the interior, leaving behind a lot of smoke damage.

The fire happened on Dec. 30 and forced a family to flee for their lives as flames ripped through their home. More than 10 people, including small children, and two animals were inside at the time and are thankful to be alive.

Cell phone video shows flames pouring out of a garage on Quivas Street as cries of concern can be heard from neighbors.

“Get out of the house!” a neighbor can be heard screaming. “Get out of the house now!”

Family members were panicking and scrambling to safety as the siren from firetrucks blared through the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Karriem Ali was home when the fire sparked and said he felt an explosion and smelled smoke.

“When the smoke is hitting your lungs, it’s hurting your head, it’s hurting everything and it’s cutting off your oxygen,” Ali said.

He said he was struggling to breathe but managed to grab a few things and jump out the window to safety as the flames continued to grow. Ali said his parents, nine other siblings — including young twins — his cousin and grandmother all live together and were home at the time. All family members and two dogs are now safe, but not without a few close calls.

Ali also shared that his little brother is deaf and was in the basement at the time. A family member had to rescue him and jump through the basement window to safety.

“Seeing this house right now, honestly going inside makes me want to cry because I’ve lived here for eight years,” Ali said.

From melted memories to burnt belongings, their family home is now reduced to rubble. But Ali said what hurts the most is losing the family’s minivan. He shared that with such a big family, it was their only source of reliable transportation, and they’re hurting without it.

The van was parked in the garage. Images of the van after the fire show the vehicle melted, burnt and destroyed.

“I used to run errands and drive around and help the family out,” Ali said. “I would take the kids to school, pick up my grandma from work — she works three jobs — and get groceries and stuff.”

Ali believes a small fire may have sparked in the garage and that’s where his grandfather’s oxygen tanks are stored, which likely caused an explosion.

After fire, family picking up the pieces

This family is starting the year picking up the pieces. Right now, they’re staying in a hotel but have lost everything and don’t know what’s next.

If you’d like to help this family get back on their feet by getting a new vehicle, they’ve created a GoFundMe.

They’re also seeking donations of diapers and clothing including 5T girls and boys, 8T boys,10-12 boys, 12-14 girls, 14-16 boys, small to large young men’s shirts and 32/34 men’s slim pants.