GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that started at the Best Western Plus in the Denver Tech Center.
The fire started around 4:15 a.m. at the hotel located at 9231 E. Arapahoe Rd.
The hotel was evacuated while firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.
SMFR said the fire was confined to a room in the basement.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.