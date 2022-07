Crews battled a fire in the 4800 block of Holly Street in Commerce City on July 9, 2022. (KDVR)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Crews battled a fire Saturday night in Commerce City.

It happened in a field near industrial spaces in the area of 4800 Holly Street.

Commerce City Police said around 10 p.m that the fire burned quickly and was under control within the hour.

No buildings were threatened.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.